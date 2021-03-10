TUSD releases “re-entry protocols” for in-person instruction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Pima County school districts are putting the finishing touches on their plans to return to in-person instruction in compliance with Governor Doug Ducey’s executive order.
Tuesday night, Southern Arizona’s largest district got a better idea of what a safe return will look like.
Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) released the following re-entry protocols:
- Facemasks must be worn at all times
- Students should use hand sanitizer before and after class
- Students need to bring their own water bottles (there will be refilling stations at schools)
- Physical education classes will adhere to social distancing guidelines
- Physical education equipment must be cleaned in-between classes
- Physical education students will not wear uniforms at this time
- Locker rooms and weight rooms are closed
- Only two students will be allowed to use designated restrooms at a time
- A maximum 25 students can use a gym area
- A maximum 50 students can use a field area
- Classes will utilizes outdoor space as much as possible
District officials also laid out a specific re-entry plan for fine arts.
On March 22, Tucson Unified School District will reopen for in-person instruction. Elementary students will either attend campus instruction five days a week or remain fully virtual. Middle and high school students will either attend half days in person and the half days online or remain fully virtual.
On March 24th, Amphitheater Unified School District will move from hybrid to in-person instruction. All grade levels will either attend campus instruction five days a week or remain fully remote.
Sunnyside Unified School District has started discussions about bringing elementary students back five days a week. SUDS currently offers a two-day hybrid model.
Catalina Foothills School District already offers in-person learning five days a week for elementary students. However, on March 15, middle and high school students will also move to in-person five days a week.
On March 22, Vail Unified School District will begin in-person instruction five days a week for elementary students and four days a week for middle and high school students.
On March 22, Sahuarita Unified School District will bring elementary students back five days a week. Middle and high school students will remain in a hybrid learning model for now. However, a full return is being planned for early April.
