U.S. Customs and Border Protection gives February 2021 operational update

February marked the start of processing for migrants with active cases under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) through three ports of entry. To date, CBP has processed 1,500 individuals through this phased program. Migrants are required to go through a staging and COVID-19 testing process before entry. If individuals appear at the port of entry without going through this process, they are not admitted. CBP also conducts biometric checks to confirm that individuals do not pose a threat to the American public. Anyone who poses a national security or public safety threat is detained and removed according to existing protocols.