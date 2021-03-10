Yuma Border Patrol agents find stash house

Yuma Border Patrol agents find stash house
Border Patrol discovered 18 people illegally present in the U.S. in a stash house on Mar. 2. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Shelby Trahan | March 10, 2021 at 9:37 AM MST - Updated March 10 at 9:37 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An assistance call leads to the discovery of a stash house with 18 illegal immigrants hiding in Yuma.

According to a news release, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents were assisting the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Mar. 2 in regards to a potential burglary in progress at a residence.

Around 2:30 a.m., officials arrived at the 4000 block of County 13 ¾ Street where they found a group of illegal aliens inside the home. Agents arrested the immigrants and transported them to Yuma Station for further processing.

Agents also arrested Rodolfo Rodriguez, a 29-year-old U.S. citizen who was located at the scene. Record checks conducted on Rodriguez revealed an extensive criminal record, including a felony for aggravated harassment.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.