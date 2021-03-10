Yuma Border Patrol agents find stash house

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An assistance call leads to the discovery of a stash house with 18 illegal immigrants hiding in Yuma.
According to a news release, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents were assisting the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Mar. 2 in regards to a potential burglary in progress at a residence.
Around 2:30 a.m., officials arrived at the 4000 block of County 13 ¾ Street where they found a group of illegal aliens inside the home. Agents arrested the immigrants and transported them to Yuma Station for further processing.
Agents also arrested Rodolfo Rodriguez, a 29-year-old U.S. citizen who was located at the scene. Record checks conducted on Rodriguez revealed an extensive criminal record, including a felony for aggravated harassment.
