AG Brnovich files motion to intervene in lawsuit to uphold immigration policy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona along with 10 other states are filing a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging a federal immigration policy.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich is leading the coalition against the policy that ensures noncitizens can financially support themselves in order to become lawful U.S. citizens or obtain green cards.
According to a news release, the coalition filed a motion to intervene in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in the lawsuit regarding the “Public Charge Rule,” after the Biden Administration abandoned the defense of the law at the Supreme Court of the United States. If granted, this motion will allow the states to petition SCOTUS to accept review of the case again.
“It is unconscionable to overwhelm our infrastructure and immigration personnel when we are dealing with the health and economic devastation of the pandemic,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “While regardless of one’s position on immigration reform, this reckless violation of federal law is only creating another national crisis and putting additional strains on our state and hardworking Arizona taxpayers.”
Under existing federal immigration law, noncitizens are not eligible to receive a green card if they are reliant upon government assistance, otherwise known as a “public charge.” In 2019, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) created a rule that expanded the definition of “public charges” to include consideration of whether those immigrants who receive certain government benefits for more than 12 months over a three-year period.
Joining Arizona are attorneys general from the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.