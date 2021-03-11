Arizona children to be part of Moderna vaccine trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona kids will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 through Moderna’s latest trial and parents can sign their children up for the study as soon as Monday, March 13, 2021, AZ Family reports.
The principal investigator of the project told AZ Family the trial is open to children 6 months old to 12 years old. This trial is part of an international study on how the vaccine works in children.
The lead researcher said participants will get both doses of the vaccine and no one will get a placebo shot. Parents will monitor their children for symptoms and check in physicians when needed, AZ Family reports.
To learn more about the study, call 602-368-1928.
