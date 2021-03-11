Arizona Snowbowl projects 17 inches of fresh snow through Sunday

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a way to mitigate the pandemic, many Arizona universities have substituted Spring Break days with ‘learning days’, which have been spread throughout the the semester... so it doesn’t quite allow students to make any fun getaway plans.
But here’s a little bit of cool news, if you’re looking to leave town this weekend. The Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff is forecast to receive up to 17 inches of fresh snow through Sunday.
Tickets are available for purchase [HERE]. No tickets are sold at the ticket window, except for Power Pass/Power Pass Select buddy tickets.
According to officials, this season, the Snowbowl has received 132 inches of fresh snow, and made tons of it too.
So you might not be able to have your hot day at the beach this year, but a cool day in the snow could just suffice.
More information can be accessed by following [this link].
