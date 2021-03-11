Canine alerts to fentanyl pills hidden in sealed medicine bottles

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine alerted to vitamin and antibiotic medicine bottles that contained fentanyl pills at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint Tuesday morning.
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector Canine Unit referred a shuttle van to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area at approximately 10 a.m. after a canine alerted to the vehicle.
While in secondary, the canine alerted to a backpack that was located inside the van. During a search of the backpack, agents discovered several pill bottles that were sealed and appeared to be new. Upon breaking the seals on the bottles, agents say they found $24,000 worth of fentanyl pills.
The owner of the backpack, a 16-year-old female U.S. citizen, was taken into custody and the pills were seized. The van and remaining occupants were subsequently released.
