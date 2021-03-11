CBP officers seize $22 million in designer watches

CBP officers inspected three parcels, each labeled as female bracelets, to determine if the goods were admissible in accordance with CBP regulations. The officers found a total of 600 Rolex watches deemed to be counterfeit by CBP’s trade experts at the Centers of Excellence and Expertise. The watches originated from a technology company in Hong Kong and destined for a residence in Brooklyn, New York. All of them displayed the protected Rolex trademark. The total declared value for all three boxes was listed as $615, but had the 600 watches been real the cumulative Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) would have been worth $22.77 million.