CDC TRACKER: Michigan, Florida and California have highest COVID-19 variant cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of COVID-19 variant cases among the three states with the highest counts is almost 1,400. This without counting all other states in the country.
Just two weeks ago, Michigan joined Florida and California in the CDC’s list of highest Emerging Variant Cases in the U.S., taking second place. And although this placement has remained until now, the number of variant cases in all three states seems to keep increasing.
According to the latest data posted by the CDC on March 9, 2021, the number of U.K. variant cases in Florida is almost 700; more than 430 in Michigan; and more than 260 in the state of California.
Just behind these three states are seven others with U.K. variant cases ranging anywhere from 101-200. In decending chronological order, they inlcude: Colorado, Georgia, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Massachusetts. This makes up the top 10 states with COVID variants in the U.S.
Click [HERE] to look at the nationwide numbers.
As of March 9, the number of U.K. variant cases nationwide was well over 3,200; the number of cases in Arizona was 35.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.