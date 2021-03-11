CVS to add 9 vaccine sites in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - CVS is adding nine COVID-19 vaccine sites in Arizona.
The company said Thursday morning, March 11, that some sites are here in Tucson, but would not yet reveal which locations.
Vaccines at these locations are available to those meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and childcare workers.
You can make appointments at the new sites starting Saturday, March 13.
CVS Health says on its website that it is administering the vaccine by appointment only based on local eligibility guidelines.
The vaccine is being offered for no cost with insurance or through a federal program for the uninsured.
To find more information and schedule an appointment, click HERE.
