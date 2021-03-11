FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly sunny, breezy with below-average temperatures today. Get ready for a dramatic drop in temperatures by this weekend.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A storm slowly sliding down the west coast will cross into the desert southwest tonight and tomorrow. It will bring a steady cooling trend along with a chance for valley rain and mountain snow. Best chance for rain will be late tonight night through Friday. A lingering chance for rain remains northeast of Tucson through Saturday morning.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: 20% chance for showers with overnight lows in the low-40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. 20% chance for showers. Breezy
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. 20% chance for showers. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
