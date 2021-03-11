Gospel Rescue Mission to hold drive-through “Easter Blessings to Go” food outreach on April 2

Everyone is welcome to drive through and get a ready-to-heat Easter brunch meal, plus a box of much-needed resources (including nonperishable foods and hygiene products) for the family, and fun for the kids. Gospel Rescue Mission says they continue to practice social distancing and exercising CDC-recommended safety measures, limiting the number of volunteers who can participate. Because of this, and so that all our supporters can be a part of this event, they will livestream the event from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the Gospel Rescue Mission Facebook page.