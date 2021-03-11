Gospel Rescue Mission to hold drive-through “Easter Blessings to Go” food outreach on April 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gospel Rescue Mission is excited to announce “Easter Blessings to Go,” a COVID-safe drive-through food outreach, on Friday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity.
Everyone is welcome to drive through and get a ready-to-heat Easter brunch meal, plus a box of much-needed resources (including nonperishable foods and hygiene products) for the family, and fun for the kids. Gospel Rescue Mission says they continue to practice social distancing and exercising CDC-recommended safety measures, limiting the number of volunteers who can participate. Because of this, and so that all our supporters can be a part of this event, they will livestream the event from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the Gospel Rescue Mission Facebook page.
They welcome donations of hams (spiral cut preferred), fresh eggs, and nonperishable food items at either the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity (4550 S. Palo Verde Road) or at our Women’s Recovery Center (707 W. Miracle Mile).
GRM provides shelter, addiction recovery, employment, and housing programs to the most vulnerable in the community. In 2020 they provided 218,260 meals and 73,818 shelter bed nights.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.