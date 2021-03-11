Honeywell to build Army helicopter engines in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Honeywell was recently awarded a contract to produce and test new engines for U.S. Army helicopters at its aerospace global headquarters in Phoenix.
KTAR News says the company made the announcement Tuesday.
According to the company, the $476 million contract award that will ensure the U.S. Army’s CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet has spare engines to support future missions, in addition to having available engines for Boeing’s Philadelphia Production Line through 2024.
The 4-year contract will serve new aircraft requirements for the U.S. Army and foreign partner nations.
The Phoenix headquarters is able to deliver up to 20 engines per month to the U.S. Army, foreign military and commercial customers, according KTAR News.
To read the full story, follow the link below.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.