House gives final OK to relief bill that will send billions to Arizona

That money will be in addition to an increase in the child tax credit, which could mean monthly payments of up to $300 per child under a change in the law that is expected to benefit as many as 1.5 million children in Arizona. A White House statement Wednesday noted that a family of four earning less than $75,000 would get $8,200 under the bill – $1,400 for each family member and an increase of $2,600 in child tax credits for the two kids.