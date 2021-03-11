Lion euthanized at Phoenix Zoo for ‘chronic’ spine issues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 22-year-old lion at the Phoenix Zoo was euthanized after it developed chronic spine issues, according to a news release from the zoo.
Officials stated in the release the female lion named Cookie had “severe, progressive and irreversible” damage to her spine that hindered her mobility and quality of life.
Cookie arrived at the Phoenix Zoo from the Pittsburgh Zoo in 2005.
