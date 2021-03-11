Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Get on a standby list with Dr. B

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 10% of people in America have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Many people in Arizona have expressed frustration around finding and registering for the vaccine, but that could change.
While the state has not approved a “standby” list, one website is locating extra doses for you. According to Dr. B, some vials might come with extra doses or people can miss appointments. If the doses aren’t used within six hours of unthawing, they could be thrown away, however, officials at Dr. B want to change that.
By submitting your phone number, name and answering a few questions, the website will find extra doses in your community and notify you.
When you get a text or email, just claim the dose and arrive at the vaccine provider by a certain time.
CLICK HERE to join the standby list.
Vaccine providers can also register to have Dr. B notify people of available doses in their area.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.