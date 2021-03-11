New protocols “proving successful so far” as SUSD back in session with hybrid learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Sunnyside Unified School District is back in session with hybrid learning.
There was an overall sense of accomplishment from those we spoke with at Los Amigos Tech Academy. Their model has some students doing school completely remotely, while others are on campus for part of the week, and online for the remainder.
For those students there in-person, new equipment and protocols are now in place for what the district calls a “responsible reopening.”
“To me, the kids are priority,” says Lead Custodian Alberto Alcantar.
Los Amigos Elementary School students and staff are back on campus with hybrid learning. And with new high tech equipment, custodial staff are hard at work. In some sprayers, they use the cleaner known as Virex, and also use Oxivir, which is known to kill the COVID-19 virus in just 60 seconds.
“With this machine, we can disinfect everywhere…under the tables, chairs, desks, the hallway, restrooms. Everywhere,” says Alcantar.
Some parents have preferred to keep their children home, continuing remote learning. But Roxana Elias has two girls who could not wait to be back in school learning with their friends.
“I’m just happy that they’re back. It’s not the same thing going to school at home than coming in, in person and actually getting things done,” says Elias.
Along with the new equipment, there is increased ventilation district-wide. Students are required to wear masks at all times, except when eating and drinking.
And district officials say...so far, so good. We’re told students seem to be adjusting well.
“We do it at home, so they already know what to do and what’s expected here at school,” says Elias.
SUSD also offers a dashboard where parents can check in regularly to see how many COVID cases are active at each school. It’s another step toward transparency as southern Arizona students get back in the classroom.
