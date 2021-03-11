Non-traditional spring break helps businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students at the University of Arizona had the day off today, as part of the university’s alternate spring break.
Usually, students have a full week off from classes, but this year, five days are being spread out throughout the semester. Students didn’t like the shake up, but businesses do.
“I was pretty bummed out we didn’t have an official spring break,” said Jordyn Chavez, a senior at the University of Arizona. “This year unfortunately, I didn’t do anything. I kind of wish I was traveling, and stuff right now, because that’s what I would be doing on spring break.”
Chavez says it’s nearly impossible to take a trip because all five reading days fall on weekdays.
The university aimed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by discouraging travel—when announcing the change back in October 2020.
The spring break shake up is forcing Chavez and many other students to stay in Tucson.
“Last night we went to happy hour at Hotel Congress,” said Chavez- something businesses are not complaining about.
“Without having all the students gone for a seven to 10 day period of normal spring break, we don’t have that lull of business that normally comes with that,” said Richard Fifer, the General Manager of Gentle Ben’s.
Fifer says business the past two days has been booming, and he couldn’t be happier.
“You can see in the area there’s more foot traffic around, more people out during the day than there normally is,” said Fifer.
He says the boost in business is welcome because of the unpredictable year they’ve had.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.