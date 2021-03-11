PACC urges owners to vaccinate their pets following coatimundi encounter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is encouraging pet owners to vaccinate their pets after a recent encounter with a coatimundi.
Officials say rabies and distemper are prevalent in wildlife and transmitted when there is direct contact. Rabies vaccines are required by law.
A pair of dogs in Pima County recently got into a scuffle with a coatimundi. Animal protection officers transferred the coatimundi to the Tucson Wildlife Center, where it will go into quarantine, after speaking with the state veterinarian.
Officials say one dog was current on his vaccinations, while the other had not been vaccinated, who must stay at the shelter for rabies observation, which is required by the state.
“It’s never fun to have to tell a pet owner about the required quarantine,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “Then, we have to tell them about the costs of taking care of their pet while on that quarantine. We don’t like this part of the job.”
The amount of time spent during rabies observation varies depending on the pet’s vaccination history. If a pet has ever had a rabies vaccination, then they can do a home quarantine for 45 days. If they have never received a rabies vaccination, then it jumps to 120 days and they must head to the shelter for rabies observation.
”What’s interesting is that we just cleared out a pet who had been attacked by a bobcat,” said Christina Snow, the Animal Protection Services manager. “That pup was here for 120 days, and now we have this dog who will be here just as long.”
The cost of boarding, feeding, and treating a pet while on rabies observation starts at $80 if they do not require any medical care. However, since many of the pets we see are often involved in a tussle with bobcats, coyotes, foxes and more, they often do require medical care. That can make the cost much higher than the $80 baseline pricing.
If your domestic animal comes in contact with wildlife, officials say you should take your animal to the vet and get a rabies booster. Then call Animal Protection at (520) 724-5900 and press option 4.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.