Pandemic traumatically impacts women in the workforce

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The pandemic has had a traumatic impact on women in the workforce with minorities being hit the hardest. The Pew Research Center reports nearly 2.5 million more women than men lost their jobs from February to May last year. A sharp contrast to the Great Recession when 3 million more men than women became unemployed.
“What the pandemic has done is really open the Pandora’s box of what these inequities have looked like,” said Dr. Amalia Luxardo, the CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona.
She said the past year has brought light to the challenges working women face.
“Because there’s so many women that have lost their jobs in this pandemic, they’ve dubbed this the She-cession,” Dr. Luxardo said. “Now there’s a strong focus on how we are rebuilding it with women in mind.”
Dr. Luxardo said change can be made through more programs to help women succeed in the workforce and having more advocacy to create a level playing field.
“It was difficult, we just couldn’t see light at the end of the tunnel. We were ready to just close our doors,” said Melissa Brown-Dominguez, the Co-Owner of Galeria Mitotera
She said exactly one year ago, the future of their art studio Galeria Mitotera, was very uncertain.
The two had to get creative due to COVID, pivoting online while also selling Mel’s art and the works of other artists in the very front of the gallery. Through creative approaches and support from the community, they say the studio hasn’t just stayed afloat but has truly thrived.
“On so many levels it was just amazing. We feel so appreciate, so happy and excited for the future,” Melissa said.
They know they’ve defied the odds and hope they can help others do the same.
“We’re so local. You can find mentors here. If you have questions, ask. Now you know where we’re located and there’s an open door for that conversation as well,” Mel said.
