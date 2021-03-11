Pima County expands vaccination eligibility; includes certain essential workers, those 55 and older

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County will open up vaccinations to essential frontline workers and people 55 and older, health officials announced Thursday. Appointments for eligible patients open Friday, March 12, 2021, at 9 a.m.
The health department defines eligible workers as those who “work in-person, onsite AND in close proximity to the public - within 6 feet of other people such as the public or co-workers,” according to a news release from the department. People must also work in the following industries:
- Food and Agriculture
- Manufacturing
- Grocery/Convenience Stores (and Carnicerias)
- Restaurants/Bars
- U.S. Postal Service
- Public transit (buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft, taxis)
- State and local government workers
Most appointments open at county-run sites are scheduled for April, the release stated, adding an increase in vaccine supply helped county leaders include such a large group.
Leaders said the change keeps Pima County in alignment with the state health department’s hybrid distribution model.
More information about signing up or getting help with vaccination appointments via the Pima County Health Department:
For all of the registration options in Pima County or to get more information about who is currently eligible for an appointment, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine
To schedule an appointment at the state-supported vaccination site, visit the Arizona Department of Health Service portal to schedule an appointment, podvaccine.azdhs.gov/
For questions about registration or help with the registration process, you can also call Pima County Health Department’s registration support line at 520-222-0119, Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
