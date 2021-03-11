Russian fans builds replica of Mandalorian gunship

YAKUTSK, Russia (KOLD News 13) - Science fiction fans in Russia built a replica of the Razor Crest gunship from the Disney series The Mandalorian in a local park in the city of Yakutsk.
According to Ayaal Fedorov, the man behind the model, it is 14 meters long, 10 meters wide, four meters high and weighs more than a tonne.
The construction took more than a year to finish. The project was continually hampered by the pandemic and financial difficulties, according to Fedorov, whose friend even sold a car to contribute to the project.
The replica ship is powered by batteries, which enables lights inside and outside, and powers the engine which moves parts of the ship.
However, the cold winter in Russia prevents the crew from installing the battery, while temperatures fall as low as -22° F in the city of Yakutsk, located more than 3,100 miles away from Moscow.
People are said to have been skeptical about the project at first; but now that it’s finished, it has drawn many admirers.
