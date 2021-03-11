TASTE THIS TUSCON: China Pasta House

China Pasta House is tucked away, located on Park Ave., just south of 6th Street, but the taste stands out. The restaurant has been open since 2011, serving a wide variety of Chinese eats.

We’re used to the usual fried rice and orange chicken, but here the menu expands to pork belly braised in brown sauce over a bed of rice, steamed pork buns fresh out of the steamer, tea eggs and most importantly, potstickers and dumplings.. served fried or steamed.

You can look at their menu and order online, here.

They’re open:

Monday: 9am-8pm

Tuesday-Friday: 8am-8pm

Saturday & Sunday: 10am-8pm

They’re located at 430 N. Park Ave. Phone number: 520.623.3334