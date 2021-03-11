Tempe man stabs father 20 times trying to “rid his body of a shape-shifting reptile”

TEMPE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tempe man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after officials say he stabbed his father 20 times last March.
Court documents show that police arrested Isaiah Gentry the day of the stabbing, but Gentry was released to Valleywise Health for treatment after he made statements indicating that he might have been dealing with a mental illness. On March 10, 2021, he was transferred back to police custody to face charges related to the assault.
According to an AZ Family article, Gentry hit his father with a “fist-sized” statue on the side of his head the morning of March 20, 2020. Police say he continued assaulting the man before stabbing the victim 20 times in the stomach, arms, legs, torso, and back with a 4-inch steak knife.
Police say he also told them that he was ridding his father’s body of a “shape-shifting reptile” that had taken over. Documents further state that Gentry was considered mentally unstable and believed he was “the messiah.”
