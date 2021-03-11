Tucson residents can drop off household hazardous waste at collection event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Household Hazardous Waste, or HHW, are products labeled toxic, danger, poison, flammable, etc. These are potentially harmful to people, pets and the environment. They should never be poured down the drain. So what should you do?
If you are like many residents, you don’t want to throw these materials away but aren’t sure what to do with them. They usually sit stored in a garage or shed. The Tucson HHW Program is available to all residents. Fees are charged based on residency. Through the HHW Program, residents can drop off their materials and they will be safely recycled, reused, or disposed of properly.
From 8 a.m. to noon, March 13 at the Pima Community College East Campus on 8181 E. Irvington Road, you can drop off HHW items.
Starting in January 2021, EGSD will be hosting collection events the second Saturday of every month. They will be happening in a differernt Ward each month. In addition to HHW and E-waste (electronic waste), EGSD will be adding document shredding at these events (limit 3 boxes per vehicle).
