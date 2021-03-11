Tucson schools head back to the classroom this month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Schools in southern Arizona will soon conduct in-person classes again following COVID-19 related closures.
Here are the schools welcoming students back to campus:
Several options are available to choose from in ParentVUE that need to be selected for each student.
You can learn more about the Remote, Hybrid and Full-time On-campus Learning options, and make a choice in ParentVUE no later than March 10th.
The in-person learning start date will be Wednesday, March 24. On Monday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 23, all students will learn remotely, with On-Campus Supervision available as capacity permits. This soft reopening will allow teachers to plan for both in-person and any virtual alternative they will be providing.
HERE is a link to a survey parents can fill out for their children if they do or do not plan on returning to school in person. Please return it as soon as possible. Schools need this information no later than Wednesday, March 10.
Sahuarita USD elementary students (grades K-5th) will return to full in-person learning 5 days a week on Monday, March 22, 2021.
For the time being, secondary students (grades 6th-12th) will remain in hybrid learning. The school hopes to move secondary schools to full in-person learning by the early part of April.
Vail school district says K-5 will be back five days a week for in person learning (with one hour shorter each day) on March 22.
Middle and high schools will be back four days a week in person with Friday’s remote.
