Authorities seek public assistance to find missing woman from Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Surprise Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 71-year-old Adrienne Murphy, who was last seen in the 14800 block of west Parkwood Drive at about 8:30 a.m. on March 10.
Ms. Murphy is described as a White female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen driving a teal colored 2009 Toyota Venza bearing a California license plate reading: 6 J W F 9 1 8.
Anyone with any information regarding her location is asked to contact the Surprise Police at (623) 222-4000 or (623) 222-8477.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.