Can employers in Pima County require employees to receive the COVID vaccine?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On March 11, 2021, health authorities in Pima County expanded COVID-19 vaccine elegibility to certain frontline essential workers, such as those at grocery stores, bars and restaurants, and to people 55 and older.
With this expansion, a new question has come to mind. Can employers in Pima County require their employees to recevie the COVID-19 vaccine? The answer is YES.
The Pima County Health Department says employers may require employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine, in accordance to Equal Employment Opportunity Commision Standards. However, legally protected exceptions do exist for disability and sincerely held religious beliefs.
Employers may also ask employees to show proof of receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to the county.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention further says, whether an employer may require or mandate COVID-19 vaccination, is a matter of state or other applicable law.
However, employers who require their workers to be vaccinated cannot mandate them to disclose any additional medical information as part of proof of inoculation.
And another issue is vaccine availability. Although the COVID-19 vaccine has been expanded to more residents in the county, limited doses will most likely effect in this group seeing a low start in vaccinations.
