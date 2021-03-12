Chasse, Fourth Ave Merchants Association, meet for update on Union on 6th

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Construction continues on 4th Avenue for the new Union on 6th building.
Project, city, and avenue leaders met Thursday for an update on the project, including when it will be done and what will impact the area next.
Starting Friday, March 12th, the sidewalk on the SE corner of 4th Ave and 6th will be closed until the end of April.
The project has caused some growing pains for businesses on 4th Avenue since the start.
“We were obviously very resistant when we first heard about this project,” said Shannon Riggs, Co-Owner of Pop Cycle. “It hasn’t been convenient, and nobody said it was going to be, but it’s been a lot better because of the agreements we came to.”
Riggs said she is starting to shift her focus to the future as the building nears completion in a few months.
“Anything that diversifies what we have, so that more people are able to spend time on the avenue and live around there without having to get in their car,” said Riggs.
The new apartment complex will give the ground level to retail and commercial space which will provide an opportunity to keep 4th avenue local.
“We really look forward to the businesses we can get into these new spaces. We’re hoping maybe there’s somebody existing whos looking for a new space. We’re always welcoming on 4th avenue to diversify the kinds of businesses we have on the avenue.”
Diversifying, but also preserving the history at the area’s certain flair. The Union itself will be home to some familiar pieces like parts of the Flycatcher that used to sit in its place. Right now the pieces are currently hanging in the temporary leasing office but they will make their way over when construction is finished.
It helps save a bit of that unique 4th avenue feel that Riggs said won’t be going away.
“Most of our buildings are going to be preserved and that’s super important to keep that flavor,” said Riggs.” But we hope that we get new clientele out of building that we get people who are excited about living on the avenue and contributing to the culture.”
The Union on 6th is set to finish up and be open in August 2021.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.