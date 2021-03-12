Davis-Monthan’s 55th Electronic Combat Group takes first all-female flight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is a historic day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
On Thursday, the 55th Electronic Combat Group took its first-all female flight.
Aircraft Commander Captain Sarah Collins is a third-generation Air Force pilot.
“I’m super proud to lead these women,” Collins said.
Collins will help make history with a first-of-its-kind mission.
“This is the first all-women’s ECG flight, so I’m really stoked,” Collins said.
These women will provide combat-ready EC-130 H Compass Call aircraft to combatant commanders.
“My job is to provide support and situational awareness to aircrew and those who are deployed by just making them aware of any threats in the area,” said Intelligence Analyst A1C Florencia Marble.
These aircraft are capable of targeting and jamming communication and navigation systems, denying adversary control on the battlefield.
“We are going out and we are going to accomplish the mission like we do every day,” said Mission Crew Commander Major Vanessa Gasswint.
Gasswint said she has worked for about a decade to make an all-female flight possible.
“We have never been able to do it. We were always missing a crew person. Now, there is more women in the military and more women in the community, so we are able to do it,” Gasswint said.
There is a lot riding on this flight.
“For us to be role models for young women who are looking to have careers in aviation. It is really important to see women in positions like this so women know they can achieve this as well,” Collins said.
This flight is about paying tribute to the past while creating the future.
“We get to honor all of the women who paved the way before us,” Gasswint said.
“Women have come along way from The Women Airforce Service Pilots in WWII until now,” Collins said. “I really look forward to when an all-women Compass Call flight doesn’t warrant a news crew.”
The 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force base is the Air Force’s only airborne electronic attack mission.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.