FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our storm system will march from west to east throughout the day. Our best opportunity for valley rain is shaping up to be late tonight through early tomorrow morning.

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 12, 2021 at 4:00 AM MST - Updated March 12 at 4:00 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Gusty wind, patches of blowing dust will arrive ahead of the moisture. Slim 20% chance for spotty rain showers throughout Friday. Overnight into Saturday midday chance for valley rain and mountain snow increases to 30-40%. Biggest impact will be cold air, highs drop into the 50s.

TODAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. 20% chance for showers. Breezy

TONIGHT: 40% chance showers with overnight lows in the upper-30s. Mostly cloudy.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. 30% chance for showers. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

