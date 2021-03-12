Health insurance enrollment through El Rio Health open until May 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the reopening of the Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment, El Rio Health wants to make sure more people in the community can qualify for healthcare coverage.
El Rio Health’s Insurance and Community Resources Department is currently assisting those who may not have internet access, or need help with completing enrollment on the healthcare.gov website.
El Rio currently serves over 113,000 patients in Tucson and the surrounding communities, and a large number of those patients fall at or below the federal poverty level.
Affordable Care Act enrollment is open now through May 15, and enrollment assistance is available by phone at (520) 309-3111.
Last year, El Rio’s Health Insurance and Community Resources Department assisted over 23,000 people with enrollment, Medicare Cost Sharing, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and El Rio’s Sliding Fee Scale program.
