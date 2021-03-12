60 new satellites launched into orbit Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Flor. (KOLD News 13) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the sky the morning of March 11, as it carried a new batch of 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit, before nailing its landing on a floating platform at sea.
The two-stage Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Space Force Station in Florida; and about 8.5 minutes later, the rocket’s reusable first stage returned to Earth for its sixth landing, touching down on one of SpaceX’s drone ships.
The floating platform, called “Just Read the Instructions,” was stationed out in the Atlantic Ocean, about 400 miles downrange.
