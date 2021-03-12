Pima Community College will host a meeting to outline plans to resume in-person classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Pima Community College began the Fall 2020 semester, about 80% of students were not setting foot on campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now as cases continue to drop and mitigation efforts are eased, school officials are working to get students back in the classroom.
On Friday, Mar. 12, college leadership and employees will meet virtually to discuss PCC’s plan to return to in-person classes and services in the Fall 2021 semester.
Chancellor Lee D. Lambert and other Pima administrators are expected to brainstorm how to maximize the number of classes on campus while still mixing in virtual classes and online learning.
The meeting will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. on PCCTV.
Pima Community College Fall semester begins Aug. 19.
