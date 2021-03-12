Southern Arizona food banks have record-breaking distribution years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Since last March, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Interfaith Community Services, who operates a food bank and mobile pantry in Tucson, have each distributed the most food they ever have, between March 2020 and 2021.
Rita Confer, a volunteer for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, started volunteering last summer and watched as the need for food skyrocketed.
“It was really tough at times but also fulfilling because then, at least we knew we were helping out community, our seniors, our kids,” she said.
Volunteering at the food bank has given her a chance to have face to face interactions during a time when many of us have felt the strain of isolation.
“Some people were hesitant or not feeling great about having to get food for the first time in their lives but getting to connect and knowing we were all here for each other,” Confer said.
The volunteers are continuing to support those in need and one another.
“These people have kind of become a family,” said volunteer Karl Hoffmann.
Fortunately, they’re seeing a decreased need compared to the record-breaking demand during the holidays.
“We believe it’s because we got good federal benefits still in place, state and local support,” said Michael McDonald, the CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “We ask the government to keep that support until families can get employed again.”
Interfaith Community Services has seen demand fluctuate as people lose unemployment benefits and struggle to find stable work.
“Some haven’t received a full paycheck. It’s a lot of these folks who are kind of in between stages coming through,” said Tim Kromer, the director of outreach for Interfaith Community Services.
As the pandemic continues, both organizations remain dedicated to feeding the community
“Even though things feel a little lighter, better and we’re moving forward, we still need to show up and help everyone who obviously needs it,” Confer said.
Learn more about volunteering at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, here. The food bank is accepting food donations at its warehouses and community food drive locations. Interfaith Community Services is also in need of volunteers and you can learn how to sign up, here.
You can find food distributions details and locations for each organization: Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Interfaith Community Services.
