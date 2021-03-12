Vaccine registration for people age 55 and older begins Saturday for U of A site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beginning Saturday, March 13 at 8 a.m., individuals 55 years of age and older will be able to register for COVID-19 vaccination at the state site at the University of Arizona.
According to officials, appointments will be available as soon as Monday, March 15.
Those who are eligible and have not yet been vaccinated can go to podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment. And those without computer access requiring assistance can call (602) 542-1000 for help.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say essential workers age 55 and older are welcome to register at the U of A vaccine POD, otherwise registration is age-based.
So newly qualifying frontline essential workers in Pima County will need to sign up for registration at a county-run site, since the university site is state-run.
Frontline essential workers who newly qualify for a vaccine and want to register can visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine, or call (520) 222-0119.
The Pima County Health Department defines eligible workers as those who “work in-person, onsite AND in close proximity to the public - within 6 feet of other people such as the public or co-workers,” according to a news release from the department. People must also work in the following industries:
- Food and Agriculture
- Manufacturing
- Grocery/Convenience Stores (and Carnicerias)
- Restaurants/Bars
- U.S. Postal Service
- Public transit (buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft, taxis)
- State and local government workers
