Arizona doctors urge governor to stop loosening COVID-19 protections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Even as more vaccine rolls out, Arizona doctors are urging state leaders to rethink easing up on COVID-19 restrictions.
“We urge Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona legislators to do the right thing and listen to the science,” said Tucson family physician Dr. Cadey Harrel.
Harrel said the science shows Arizona is not in a place to loosen restrictions.
“We shouldn’t be throwing gasoline on a fire that we are slowly finally starting to get ahold of,” Harrel said.
Harrel said not enough people are fully vaccinated.
“Arizona has only vaccinated a small fraction of residents here. Epidemiologists and health experts say that between 70-90% of the population would need to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity. Arizona is nowhere near this number right now,” Harrel said.
Dr. Dionne Mills said she is concerned about the UK variant which has made its way to Arizona.
“At last check, 35 cases have been confirmed, which is nearly double from the week before,” Dr. Mills said.
Four of those cases are confirmed in Pima County.
“This is just one mutation there are several more out there. It doesn’t mean the virus can’t further mutate to the point where the vaccines are no longer effective. That is something that is absolutely frightening every health expert in the state,” Harrel said.
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said we are in a race against the variants.
“We know the more virus that replicates the more variants will emerge and what we really don’t want to see is another surge right now as people are starting to ease restrictions,” said director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
This is why these doctors are urging state leaders to hold off on lifting capacity restrictions and opening schools.
“We are not out of the woods yet and it would be very foolish to act as if we were,” said Harrel.
The doctors said the vaccine supply is a major issue, but so is vaccine hesitancy.
They are doing what they can to educate communities and said the best way to achieve herd immunity is to get vaccined.
