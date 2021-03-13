Family honors victims of south-side Tucson double shooting with memorial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friends, family and neighbors have set up a memorial filled with balloons, flowers, candles and signs that read ‘fly high my brothers’ to honor and remember 23-year-old Christopher Nunez and 22-year-old Bernadino Santamarina.
Two lives, families tells us, were taken far too soon in a senseless act of violence.
A press release sent to KOLD News 13 on March 9 states Nunez and Santamarina were involved in an argument with another group in a parking lot, shortly after someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting both of them. Police found the victims inside a red Honda Civic that had crashed nearby into a wall.
Now the family is seeking justice and demanding their questions be answered.
“He was a good kid, he was just trying to live this life the best that he could, it saddens me that this took place,” said Selena Cluff, Christopher’s mother.
Christopher is being remembered as a loving boy, funny, and at times shy. The kind of person who loved to live life with his friends and family. His mother said that Christopher had just celebrated his birthday earlier this month.
Christopher’s best friend, 22-year-old Bernadino Santamarina... also being remembered. Michelle Miranda, a close family friend who saw the boys as her own, recalls her favorite memories with Bernadino.
“He was a good kid, he was just trying to live this life the best that he could. It saddens me that this took place,” said Miranda.
Selena mentions if she had once last chance to talk to her son, she’d make sure he knows how much she loves him.
“He knows that I loved him with all of my heart and I did anything that I could for him, I always have,” she said.
The family has set up two GoFundMe pages for both Christopher Nunez and Bernadino Santamarina to help pay for funeral expenses. If you are looking to help these families please click on the links provided.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.