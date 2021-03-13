FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warmer tomorrow, but be prepared for another gusty day.

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM MST - Updated March 13 at 4:46 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wind advisory is going into effect from 11 AM-7 PM for portions of Cochise and Graham counties tomorrow. Winds will be out of the NW around 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Daytime highs will be nearly 10 degrees warmer.

TONIGHT: 20% chance for lingering showers. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

