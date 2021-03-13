FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warmer tomorrow, but be prepared for another gusty day.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wind advisory is going into effect from 11 AM-7 PM for portions of Cochise and Graham counties tomorrow. Winds will be out of the NW around 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Daytime highs will be nearly 10 degrees warmer.
TONIGHT: 20% chance for lingering showers. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
