First cases of the Brazilian COVID-19 variant detected in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services, the Yuma County Public Health Services District and Translational Genomics Research Institute reported today that the P1 COVID-19 variant strain, commonly referred to as the Brazilian variant, has been confirmed in three test samples from the state.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant of SARS-CoV-2, which spreads at a faster rate, was first detected in the U.S. at the end of January.
However, studies suggest that the vaccines currently authorized for use are effective against it.
According to state health officials, the discovery of this variant in the state is yet another reason for Arizonans to follow the mitigation strategies proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.