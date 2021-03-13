Former Pima County health director reflects on a year of COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Bob England came out of retirement to serve as the director in 2019.
With plans to retire soon after, when COVID-19 hit the state and county, he stayed at the department through June 2020.
“Just do right by each other, so thank you very much for that,” said England in his farwell.
It was a hard year for many, including him. The world had no idea how things would evolve. In the beginning when much was unknown, England was quoted downplaying the severity of the virus.
He and others did not know the full extent of what COVID-19 was capable of.
“I made lots of mistakes, as did many other people,” said England. “When I look back at some of the stuff I was saying at the very beginning of this thing, I cringe because I was saying things based on how coronaviruses and other respiratory viruses, in general, behave... and this thing was full of surprises.”
It is regrets like this and motives that seemed political, that he didn’t have control over, that dishearten him... especially when it came to PPE for long-term care facilities.
In the early days of the pandemic PPE shortages shook the medical world, as many volunteers, offices, breweries and distilleries made and donated personal protective equipment for hospitals and long-term care centers. Still, it was not enough.
“We were still telling long-term care workers to cut corners out of plastic bags to use for gowns,” said England. “Those resources were, to some extent, being promised to businesses so they could reopen, and that kind of stuff just... that got me in a way that I’m not ashamed to say, it messed me up a little bit.”
While he does not begrudge any leaders making decisions by looking at both sides, and certainly taking into consideration economic impacts, looking back on what he saw is hard.
“I cannot imagine the people who work on ICUs, and on hospital wards, and in long-term cares and elsewhere,” England said of the stress and great weight these frontline workers feel.
He hopes that while the lessons learned during COVID-19 are hard, society and community can now move forward together with an equitable approach to more disasters bound to come our way.
He said the next pandemic could be sooner and worse than we expect.
