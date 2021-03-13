Four killed in Myanmar protests Saturday

MANDALAY, Myanmar (KOLD News 13) - On Saturday, March 12, security forces in Myanmar met protests against last month’s military takeover with lethal force, killing four people by shooting live ammunition at demonstrators.
Three deaths were reported in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, and one in Pyay, a town in south-central Myanmar.
There were multiple reports on social media of the deaths, along with photos of dead and wounded people in both locations.
Despite the police’s use of force and tear gas, anti-coup protesters in Mandalay could still be seen massing and building road barricades after an earlier rally.
Three deaths were also reported on Friday night in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city.
Myanmar has been roiled by protests, strikes and other acts of civil disobedience since the military takeover in February, which led to the arrest of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, whose position is equivalent to a prime minster.
Her office is currently empty following the arrest. She is the first and only state counsellor to ever serve in Myanmar, and was about to serve a second term.
The Feb. 1 coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades had languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.