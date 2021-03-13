Gooter Foundation’s AED donations to sports leagues even more important in the wake of COVID-19

A $4000 grant from the Sundt Foundation will be used to place 4 AEDs in the community: Two will go to The Community Food Bank (the Gootter Foundation has previously donated an AED – with this addition they will now have one at each location). One will go to the HSL Center of Opportunity for their new facility (they have previously received 2 for their other locations), and 1 to the Ronald McDonald House for their second location (they have previously received one for their original location).