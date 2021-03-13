Mount Etna volcano erupts in Italy again Friday

SICILY, Italy (KOLD News 13) - Explosions from Mount Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, sent a 2.5 mile-high plume smoke into the sky Friday.
The lava fountain originated from the south-eastern crater of Etna in the early morning and ended around noon, local time.
Thankfully, the lava flow did not threaten any villages and stopped at an altitude of 5,600 ft.
Etna is the largest of Italy’s three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mt. Vesuvius near Naples, which last erupted in 1944.
Etna is a popular tourist destination, attracting hikers eager to see the lava flows, which glow bright orange at night.
