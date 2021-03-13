Operation Deep Freeze effective today until 9 pm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Spread the word because it will get cold tonight. The Salvation Army has officially declared Operation Deep Dreeze, effective NOW.
The Hospitality House will be accepting anyone seeking shelter up until 9 p.m. today.
Where: Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House at 1002 N Main Ave.
The Hospitality House opens its doors to guests when temperatures drop to 35º F, or 40º F with precipitation.
For our KOLD News 13 forecast tonight, the low temperature is 38º F with zero chances of rain.
But a 40% chance of rain throughout the day will likely get many streets and sidewalks wet.
Stay warm.
