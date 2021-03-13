State says it will meet President Biden’s goal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Joe Biden told the nation he wants everyone to have access to a vaccine for coronavirus by May 1, 2021.
Arizona State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ says the state will help the President meet that goal.
“Using the current number of doses we’re securing as a baseline,” she said. “We anticipate that it will take us about three to four weeks to move through each of the age groups, which would put us in line to meet the goal that he has set.”
In its hybrid system for vaccinations, the state has determined age is one of the best ways to vaccinate groups.
By vaccinating people 55+, the state will also get shots in the arms of the most vulnerable.
That’s where the state and Pima County are right now, the 55+ as well as the frontline essential workers. That began on March 1, 2021.
She said the state will move down to the 45+ age group by April 1 at the current pace and open it up to everyone over the age of 16 by May 1, 2021, achieving the goal.
Of course meeting those metrics depends on an adequate supply of vaccine.
The state will receive nearly 300,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer next week, which will keep it on schedule. Dr. Christ say she expects the number of doses to increase substantially by April 1.
That means the state could move through the age groups at a faster pace.
The state would like to achieve herd immunity by the end of summer, which would mean 70% of the population has been fully immunized.
The concern about reaching that goal is vaccination resistance. Only 60% of the population says it will definitely get their shot, which is short of herd immunity, the point where the virus doesn’t have enough hosts to spread effectively.
Of concern as well is the large number of people who have received the first dose, but have not shown up for the second.
Getting one dose gives a person 60% immunity far short of the 95% following the second.
“It causes some issues with allowing community transmission of the virus, if they’re still susceptible,” she said. “It could also cause issues if we’ve got people who are are still susceptible and variants in the community.”
That would cause the variants to spread more easily.
The UK variant has already been found in Pima County and the Brazilian variant has made its first appearance in the state.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.