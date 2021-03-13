Floods in Peru, thousands displaced during unusually heavy rain season

Peru (KOLD News 13) - Torrential rains in the Andean nation of Peru have left thousands of people displaced and caused a path of destruction across large portions of the country during an unusually heavy rain season.
In Piura, located 534 miles north of Lima, residents desperately tried to cross a river to escape the flooding by floating on a makeshift ‘boat’ made of a tire and wood.
Authorities said they’re sending heavy machinery to clear a path at 19 critical points along rivers and other bodies of water in four districts of Piura.
In the Amazon region of Bagua, firefighters rescued an elderly woman who was trapped inside her house after heavy rain caused one of the adobe walls to collapse, blocking her exit.
Neighbors called authorities after hearing her yell for help. Firefighters said they found her shivering from the cold after spending hours under the rain.
Across much of the north, Peruvians struggled with flooded fields, dead livestock and cut off roads as rivers overflowed.
Authorities warn that the ongoing heavy rains are likely to cause more flooding, and the regions of Lambayeque, Cajamarca, Piura, Tumbes, Junín and Huánuco are expected to be particularly susceptible to continuing damage.
