Tucson Mayor Romero reacts to former Mayor Bob Walkup’s passing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, we learned that former Tucson Mayor Bob Walkup passed away.
Confirmation of his passing and cause of death was posted on social media on Saturday, March 13, 2021 by a family member.
After learning of his passing, current Tucson Mayor Regina Romero released the following statement:
“Mayor Walkup was a born statesman and always strived to create the best Tucson possible. Our city is better because of him. I had the privilege of serving alongside Mayor Walkup for four years on the City Council. When I was first elected in 2007, Bob was nothing but gracious and approachable, and I still consider him a mentor to this day. His leadership on issues ranging from economic development, water security, and transportation positioned Tucson for a strong recovery out of the Great Recession. He always had a vision to create a lively, bustling downtown for Tucsonans to eat, work, live, and play. His advocacy in helping secure a TIGER grant to build the modern streetcar laid the groundwork for the thriving downtown we see today. I will truly miss Bob for his kind demeanor, his friendship and advice, and his everlasting vision to create the best Tucson possible. I extend my deepest condolences to Bob’s partner in life, Beth, and the entire Walkup family.”
Walkup served as mayor for the City of Tucson from 1999 to 2011. He was born on November 14, 1936 and passed at 84 year of age.
May he rest in peace, and all of us at KOLD News 13 offer our sincerest condolences to the family.
