Tucson Mayor Romero reacts to former Mayor Bob Walkup’s passing

“Mayor Walkup was a born statesman and always strived to create the best Tucson possible. Our city is better because of him. I had the privilege of serving alongside Mayor Walkup for four years on the City Council. When I was first elected in 2007, Bob was nothing but gracious and approachable, and I still consider him a mentor to this day. His leadership on issues ranging from economic development, water security, and transportation positioned Tucson for a strong recovery out of the Great Recession. He always had a vision to create a lively, bustling downtown for Tucsonans to eat, work, live, and play. His advocacy in helping secure a TIGER grant to build the modern streetcar laid the groundwork for the thriving downtown we see today. I will truly miss Bob for his kind demeanor, his friendship and advice, and his everlasting vision to create the best Tucson possible. I extend my deepest condolences to Bob’s partner in life, Beth, and the entire Walkup family.”