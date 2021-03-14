CBP seizes $1 million in marijuana at the Port of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Peace Bridge Cargo Facility seized another 655 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment.
Yesterday, CBP officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo at the Peace Bridge selected a commercial shipment that was manifested as “empty plastic bottles” for additional examination. The truck and trailer were sent for a non-intrusive examination that revealed anomalies in the trailer. After the truck was escorted to the dock, a canine search produced an alert on the cardboard boxes inside. A subsequent physical inspection of the shipment revealed vacuum-sealed bags that contained marijuana within the boxes. The contents of the vacuum-sealed bags field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana and has an estimated street value of over $1.3 million dollars.
“Once again, as a result of the dedication and vigilance of CBP Officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo, illegal contraband was prevented from hitting the streets of our great Nation,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “I am fortunate to work alongside such a talented group of individuals.”
The Buffalo Field Office, which covers 16 ports of entry throughout New York State, continue to add to the more than 1,600 drug seizures since travel restrictions were implemented one year ago.
