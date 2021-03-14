CBP seizes $1 million in marijuana at the Port of Buffalo

Yesterday, CBP officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo at the Peace Bridge selected a commercial shipment that was manifested as “empty plastic bottles” for additional examination. The truck and trailer were sent for a non-intrusive examination that revealed anomalies in the trailer. After the truck was escorted to the dock, a canine search produced an alert on the cardboard boxes inside. A subsequent physical inspection of the shipment revealed vacuum-sealed bags that contained marijuana within the boxes. The contents of the vacuum-sealed bags field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana and has an estimated street value of over $1.3 million dollars.