FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Buckle up! We are in for yet another temperature roller coaster ride as we track several systems next week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 14, 2021 at 3:56 PM MST - Updated March 14 at 3:56 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tracking another system that could bring light valley showers and mountain snow late Monday into Tuesday. This will drop our temperatures from the low-70s back down into the low-60s. We will see a strong warming trend through the middle of next week before another system heads our way by next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-40s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-70s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers with highs in the low-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

