FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Buckle up! We are in for yet another temperature roller coaster ride as we track several systems next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tracking another system that could bring light valley showers and mountain snow late Monday into Tuesday. This will drop our temperatures from the low-70s back down into the low-60s. We will see a strong warming trend through the middle of next week before another system heads our way by next weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-40s.
TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers with highs in the low-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.